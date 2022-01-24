Few MMTS train services temporarily cancelled

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has temporarily cancelled MMTS services on January 24 due to operational reasons.

Nine trains from Lingampally to Hyderabad (no's 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140), nine from Hyderabad to Lingampally (no's 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), eight from Falaknuma to Lingampally (no's 47153, 47164, 47165, 47216, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), eight from Lingampally to Falaknuma (no's 47176, 47189, 47186, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192), one from Secunderabad to Lingampally (47150), and one train from Lingampally to Secunderabad (47195) will not operate on January24.

Visakhapatnam- N Nizamuddin Express (no 12803) will also stand cancelled.