Fill B-category seats under convener quota: ABVP

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday urged the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee to take up filling of B-category seats under the convener quota.

State ABVP secretary Praveen Reddy said the 70 per cent seats pertaining to professional courses like engineering, pharmacy colleges were filled under the convener quota and 30 per cent (B-category) through management quota.

The managements should be filling these seats following norms, as directed by courts in the past. However, most colleges were ignoring rules and selling the seats under B-category for lakhs. They were creating artificial competition and filling seats even before the convener quota seats were filled.

He said colleges like Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Srinidhi Engineering College, Vardhaman Engineering College, Gokaraju Ranga Raju Engineering College, VNR Vignana Jyothi Engineering College, Anurag, Malla Reddy, ACE, Geetanjali, BVRIT, Guru Nanak Engineering colleges have already filled the seats by taking up admissions collecting lakhs. He wanted the committee to set up a website for students to apply for the B-category seats.