Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”

" It is rare that people show special interest in the art forms while being active in politics and public service. Such a rare and good-hearted person is our Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santosh Kumar,” said global star Ramcharan.

Film hero Ramcharan unveiled the book “Wings of Passion” with wildlife photographs clicked by Santhosh Kumar at his residence today ( Saturday).

Speaking on the occasion, Ramcharan said that the quote “ maintain tranquility when we come to close with birds ” mentioned in the book is heart touching. We should understand the wonderful philosophy of maintaining compassion, affection and living with the creatures . This is enough to perceive how much hard Santosh Kumar worked to study the birds and animals. “ There are many photographers in the country, but in my opinion Santosh Kumar is the only leader who came from a political background, took photos like a professional photographer and compiled them in a book’.

Ramcharan quoted the ancestors as saying “ Art is not for art but for people “ . Santosh displayed his aesthetic skills by clicking photographs of the wonderful biodiversity, mainly animals, birds and their nestles to create awareness among people of the precious existing flora and fauna. It is not only a big responsibility for a cause but also a big task of a massive plantation programme to provide a living for birds. Santosh is making efforts to create awareness on plantation and striving for preservation of the environment. Ramcharan hailed Santosh for taking up such a big task.eom