FILM workers to intensify stir as talks on wages fail

Hyderabad: Negotiations between the Film Federation leaders and the Film Chamber ended in a deadlock, with no resolution in sight. Federation president Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar stated that workers would resume shooting only if their wages were increased by 30%.

Rejecting the producers’ proposed percentage-based hike, Anil Kumar clarified that while they were open to most of the producers’ conditions and willing to accept them gradually, the wage hike must be applied equally across all unions. He alleged that producers were attempting to create divisions among certain unions, a move the federation strongly opposes.

The federation emphasized that unity among all unions is crucial in this fight. As part of their protest plan, members will hold a demonstration on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., demanding a fair and equal wage increase before any production activities resume.

Earlier in the day the Active Producers’ Guild at a meeting, ruled out 30% increase in the wages of film workers. Instead they have suggested only 15 percent to 20 percent hike in the first year.

The guild convened a media briefing on Saturday, attended by prominent members including Mythri Naveen, Vishwaprasad, Nagavamsi, Sudhakar Cherukuri, Radhamohan, SahuGarapati, SKN, Bapineedu, and Cherry. The discussion focused on the ongoing wage hike demands from film industry workers and the conditions proposed by producers.

Producer Cherry stated that while workers have requested a 30% pay hike, producers find such an increase excessive. Instead, they have proposed a tiered increment system. For workers earning below Rs 2,000 per day, producers suggest a 15% hike in the first year, followed by 5% each in the second and third years.

Cherry emphasised that four specific conditions have already been put forward, and the demand now is for their strict implementation.

Damodar, secretary of the Film Chamber, outlined a slightly different structure: for those earning under Rs 2,000, the proposal remains 15% in the first year, 5% in the second, and 5% in the third. However, for workers earning below Rs 1,000, the first-year hike would be 20%, with no increase in the second year, and 5% in the third.

A sticking point in negotiations is that the Film Federation has not yet agreed to the conditions suggested by producers. In particular, the Federation has resisted tying wage increases to the four conditions laid out by the producers.

Producers clarified that for small-budget films, existing wages would remain unchanged, but the Federation would still be expected to implement the four agreed-upon conditions.

The stalemate highlights the ongoing tension between fair compensation for workers and the financial pressures faced by producers, particularly in smaller film projects. Both sides remain engaged in discussions, but consensus is elusive.