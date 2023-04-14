Finance Minister Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy lay foundation for Integrated Ayush hospital

Rangareddy: State finance minister Harish Rao along with Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and Vikarabad MLA Metuku Anand performed puja at Sri Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple on Thursday.

The Ministers also laid the foundation stone for fifty bedded integrated Ayush hospital at Ananthagiri Hills. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said to provide quality medical services to the people of Vikarabad the government is spending Rs 7.50 crore for the construction of 50 bedded AYUSH hospital, and Rs 3.6 crores for the construction of central medicine warehouse.

He also directed the concerned authorities to inspect the construction work of additional 280 beds in the government hospital and complete it soon. Vikarabad, Parigi, Kodangal, Chevella MLAs Metuku Anand, Koppula Mahesh Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, District Collector C Narayana Reddy, District SP Kotireddy, District Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Medical and Education Department Director Ramesh Reddy, BC Commission members Shubha Prad Patel, Municipal Chairman Manjula Ramesh and others were present.