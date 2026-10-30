Fine rice shortage looms over Telangana’s PDS

Hyderabad: Amid rising prices of fine rice in the open market and low paddy yields during the current Kharif season, a shortage of fine rice is looming over the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Telangana. The government is concerned about ensuring a steady supply of fine rice through fair price shops to one crore ration cardholders over the next year.

Farmers are preferring to sell fine-variety paddy in the open market, slowing down procurement in several districts. The available fine rice stocks are estimated to meet PDS requirements for only three to four months.

According to official reports, Telangana requires around 2.38 lakh tonnes of fine rice every month for public distribution, social welfare institutions, educational institutions, mid-day meals and other welfare schemes.

Currently, the available rice stocks in buffer godowns stand at around 9.50 lakh tonnes, while another 18.39 lakh tonnes is expected through pending custom-milled rice (CMR) deliveries.

The projected total of 28.03 lakh tonnes is estimated to meet public distribution requirements until September 2027.

Officials said the available stocks would meet requirements for only the next three to four months, while supplies for another seven to eight months remain pending with millers and are expected to arrive soon.

However, there is uncertainty over whether millers will deliver the custom-milled rice to the government on time, given several challenges, particularly power supply issues and labour availability at processing units.

Meanwhile, paddy cultivation has fallen short of expectations amid an irrigation crisis and the possibility of El Niño conditions in the state.

Traders and millers have also been purchasing paddy from farmers even before the State Civil Supplies Department began its procurement process.

Officials said ensuring the supply of fine rice through fair price shops would be a major challenge for the government amid depleting stocks in warehouses. “The situation can be managed only through proactive measures by the government before the rice crisis deepens,” a senior official said.