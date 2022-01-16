Fire breaks out in Secunderabad club, incurs a property damage of Rs. 20 crore

Secunderabad: A huge fire broke out in the Secunderabad club on Sunday morning causing property damage of about Rs 20 crore. The fire spread throughout the club and burnt completely. Upon learning of the matter, 10 firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and are investigating.



It is learnt that the programs were held till Sunday morning as it was weekend. Meanwhile, the authorities are evacuating people from the surrounding areas and the traffic to the area was suspended as there is the Jubilee Bus Stand in nearby. The police are taking steps to prevent any accident in the vicinity.



The club was formed in 1879 for military officers during the British rule and was built on an area of ​​about 20 acres. It is recognised as an Indian Heritage Site in 2017.