Fire cracker blows gas cylinders in Madhapur police station backyard

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the backyard of Madhapur police station on Monday night after celebratory firecrackers landed on combustible items stored there. There were no casualties reported.

According to the Fire department, the fire started in the backyard of the police station, where huge combustible material and LPG cylinders seized by the police in different cases were stored.

According to Madhapur SFO Fazal, a firework landed on the cylinders, causing the fire and exploding three or four of them. The police closed the road to facilitate the firefighting operation.

A fire tender from Madhapur police station controlled the fire, and the cylinders were shifted to safer places.

Nearby shops and other establishments were vacated, and people were asked to leave. The fire officials said that about 40 to 50 cylinders were stored there and pointed out that the police were negligent in ensuring the safety of the LPG cylinders.