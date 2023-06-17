First batch of Agniveers take oath

Hyderabad: Passing out cum Attestation Ceremony for the first batch of Agniveers took place at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Saturday.



A total of 1500 Agniveers took the oath to serve the nation first and always. 132 Agniveers post completion of their 24 weeks of physically grueling, mentally demanding and professionally enriching training got inducted into the folds of the Indian Army. The young Agniveers would soon be joining their parent Artillery Regiments.



The Ceremony was attended by the parents of the Agniveers along with various military and civilian dignitaries. It was a proud moment for the parents to see their boys transform into Agniveers. Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad congratulated the Parents and wished Godspeed to all the Agniveers.



In his address to Agniveers, he also highlighted that a new chapter has begun in the history of the Indian Army and the Agniveers would be playing a major role in nation-building. The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during the training will help them serve in the army and facilitate their bright future beyond.