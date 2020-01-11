First Penumbral lunar eclipse passes off





Hyderabad: The first penumbral lunar also called as Chandra Grahan eclipse began at 10:37 pm on Friday and ended around 2:42 am. According to the experts, during this lunar eclipse the moon appears larger than usual.

Explaining the term penumbral lunar eclipse, N Raghunandan, Director and founder secretary, Planetary Society of India, said, "The difference between penumblar lunar eclipse and lunar eclipse is the general public will not know that the eclipse is taking place as there will be no change in moons appearance. A total penumbral lunar eclipse is a lunar eclipse that occurs when the Moon becomes completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth without touching the umbra."

The path for the Moon to pass within the penumbra and outside the umbra is very narrow. It can only happen on the Earth's northern or southern penumbral edges.

The width of the Earth's penumbra is determined by the Sun's angular diameter at the time of the eclipse, and the Moon's angular diameter is larger than the Sun. Over the part of its elliptical orbit, it depends on whether the eclipse occurs at the nearest (perigee) or farthest point (apogee) in its orbit around the Earth. The majority of the time, the size of the Moon and the size of the Earth's penumbra where the Moon crosses it mean that most eclipses will not be total penumbral in nature," he explained further.

Significance

Eclipses or 'grahan' are also accompanied by the generation of harmful rays Thus, looking at the Moon and being out in the open during this time must be avoided. It is also advised that pregnant women should stay indoors as the harmful rays could have an adverse effect on the baby.

As per astrology, eating, indulging in sexual intercourse and signing new deals during this time should be avoided. Chandra Grahan is not all about adverse effects. It also has a positive effect on its natives. It is believed that their prayers are readily accepted and they can also get rid of the 'dosha's' by worshiping during this time.