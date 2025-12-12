  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

FitMind 5K Run Unites Ambitus Community

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 1:44 PM IST
FitMind 5K Run Unites Ambitus Community
X

Ambitus World School hosted the vibrant FitMind 5K Challenge 2025 at its Bowrampet campus, bringing together students, parents, teachers, and community members.

The event featured a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, welcome address by Dr. Bhargavi Moturi, and motivating messages from chief guests Dr. Gunde Surekha and Dr. Mekala Kiran Reddy.

A lively Zumba session set the tone before participants enthusiastically completed the 5K run. Winners were later felicitated, celebrating teamwork and perseverance. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education and the importance of physical fitness, mental wellness, and community spirit.

Tags

FitMind5KChallenge2025AmbitusWorldSchool EventsSchool Fitness InitiativesHolistic Education ActivitiesCommunity Run Hyderabad
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

National News

More
Share it
X