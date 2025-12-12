FitMind 5K Run Unites Ambitus Community

Ambitus World School hosted the vibrant FitMind 5K Challenge 2025 at its Bowrampet campus, bringing together students, parents, teachers, and community members.

The event featured a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, welcome address by Dr. Bhargavi Moturi, and motivating messages from chief guests Dr. Gunde Surekha and Dr. Mekala Kiran Reddy.

A lively Zumba session set the tone before participants enthusiastically completed the 5K run. Winners were later felicitated, celebrating teamwork and perseverance. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education and the importance of physical fitness, mental wellness, and community spirit.