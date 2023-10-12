Flash Folk creates buzz as city shopping malls catch up trend

What makes this initiative truly exceptional is its ability to transcend geographical boundaries. When shoppers and art enthusiasts engage with our efforts, they become vital links in a chain that can connect and share these cultural treasures through various social media platforms - Dr. Mammidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Telangana

Hyderabad: In an era dominated by flash mobs in bustling urban metropolises, the presence of folk or traditional artists gracing our cities is a rare sight for one to witness. Breaking new ground in this cultural frontier is Dr Mammidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Telangana Language and Culture, who has conceptualised a pioneering idea called ‘flash folk.’ This innovative concept promises to bring the time-honored art forms of our culture into the vibrant tapestry of city life for the very first time in India. This vibrant initiative is a multifaceted endeavour that not only showcases the grandeur of Telangana State but also promotes the significance of folk arts, connects the digital-savvy youth with their heritage, and provides a powerful vehicle for social messaging.

Lately, the traditional folk art of Telangana known as OgguDolu has been gaining remarkable popularity within the bustling shopping malls of the city. These captivating performances are a prominent attraction, particularly during weekends, in well-known malls like GVK One and the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Mammidi Harikrishna, says, “While our initial plans to kick start this project in 2020 were thwarted by the pandemic, we’ve successfully launched it in the first week of October, 2023. This initiative has already begun to enchant shoppers in Hyderabad, a cosmopolitan city known for its diverse population hailing from different corners of the country. Through this endeavour, we not only cater to local residents but also extend our cultural outreach to the wider society.”

This dynamic initiative promises to achieve a multitude of objectives. First and foremost, it places a significant emphasis on showcasing the grandeur of Telangana. Through various creative means, it aims to highlight the rich cultural and natural beauty of the region, fostering a deep sense of pride and connection among its residents. Secondly, the initiative serves as a powerful medium for conveying the importance of folk arts to the public. By celebrating and promoting the traditional art forms and cultural expressions unique to Telangana, it helps preserve and rejuvenate these invaluable aspects of the State’s heritage.

Thirdly, the initiative addresses the digital age’s impact on the younger generation, who are often more accustomed to virtual reality. By providing real-time, immersive experiences, it bridges the gap between the digital world and the tangible, offering the youth an opportunity to engage with their cultural roots in a way that resonates with their modern sensibilities.

“We’ve successfully trained approximately 5,000 artists in a diverse range of traditional folk arts. As we look ahead, our vision extends beyond this milestone. We’re planning to expand our initiatives to include other captivating art forms, like Gussadi, Perini, and more.

What makes this initiative truly exceptional is its ability to transcend geographical boundaries. When shoppers and art enthusiasts engage with our efforts, they become vital links in a chain that can connect and share these cultural treasures through various social platforms. This means that not only can our art forms be appreciated locally, but they can also spread their influence to friends and family in other States and even across the world. This interconnectedness fosters a sense of unity and appreciation for our rich cultural heritage, expanding its reach far beyond our immediate community.