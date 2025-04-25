Flush out illegal immigrants from Hyd’bad, demands BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana pitched for immediate identification of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals in the state capital and urged to deport them against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the media on Thursday, State BJP vice-president and former MLA Dr NVSS Prabhakar demanded the State government to direct the police and give them a free hand to evict foreign nationals allegedly living beyond the expiry of their visas, and Bangladeshi citizens illegally entering the country and living in the Old City.

He alleged that the AIMIM has been in alliance with the BRS party for some time. Now it is working with the Congress, which is in power. It is seen that the police are rendered helpless to take stringent action in many cases to carry out raids and arrest the Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, he added.

The BJP leader recalled that the NIA and IB have issued warnings on many occasions that there are sleeper cells in Hyderabad. “As an immediate precautionary measure, we demand the state government to demolish the sleeper cells illegally residing in the Old City of Hyderabad,” he demanded.

He said the lesson that needs to be learnt from the Pahalgam attack is that political and opportunistic alliances should not put the lives of people at risk.

“The Pahalgam terror incident has shaken the country. At this juncture, the central government has announced some tough decisions. The people of India believe that the organisations, individuals and neighboring countries that instigated terrorism will definitely have to pay the price,” he said.