Focus on development of Khammam says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Khammam to focus on further development of the already developed Corporation.

Khammam Mayor Neeraja and Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohra along with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar met Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. KTR said the corporation has seen vast development under Minister Ajay Kumar and now Mayor and Deputy Mayor should continue the good work.

Meanwhile, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a joint review with the Transport Minister on the developmental activities in Khammam Municipal Corporation. The officials discussed various issues including water supply position in Khammam.

It was observed that despite the release of about Rs 192 crore under AMRUT Scheme, the performance of the contracting agency was not up to the mark. Apart from non-completion of ELSRs, which was crucial in building up of storage capacity, the agency failed in immediate restoration of roads and stabilization of network already established by attending issues related to leakages, improper pressure, etc.,

The Principal Secretary instructed the ENC to initiate appropriate action against the agency for the time overruns and unsatisfactory work.

Regarding Gollapadu Channel project execution, Arvind Kumar appreciated the work done especially with regard to the creation of pipeline for a major stretch, including the fencing of the channel with fencing on either side to protect it from encroachments.

While informing the development of greenery on this protected land and creation of street vending zones wherever feasible, the Minister requested the government to consider revised administrative sanction for the project and immediate release of Rs 15 crore.

It was informed that one new market was newly started and sites were identified for development of three integrated Veg and Non-Veg Markets. The Principal Secretary assured that necessary funding for integrated markets would be provided and advised the Minister to re-examine the feasibility wherever the site extent was less than 3 acres.