Food safety dept cancels licence of Sri Chaitanya’s kitchen

Hyderabad: The State Food Safety Department has cancelled the licence of the central kitchen associated with Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions located in Madhapur.

On Friday, food safety officers conducted a surprise inspection at the kitchen. Officials discovered that food from this kitchen is being supplied to the hostels of Chaitanya colleges across Greater Hyderabad. Thousands of students are served meals prepared in these kitchens daily. The food safety officers expressed strong dissatisfaction with the unsanitary conditions of the kitchen, which is responsible for preparing meals for a large number of people. It was discovered that expired food items were being stored in the kitchen. Approximately 125 kilograms of expired food items were seized by the authorities. The officers also found that rice, vegetables, and lentils were being stored in an unclean environment. Insects and rodents, including cockroaches and rats, were spotted in the kitchen and storage rooms.