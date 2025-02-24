Food safety officials swoop on mandi joint in Sainikpuri

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Food Safety officers conducted an inspection in the Sainikpuri area and uncovered multiple food safety violations at a mandi restaurant.

The inspection, carried out after receiving a complaint against The Arabian Mandi, revealed serious violations, including the absence of a true copy of the FSSAI license displayed on the premises.

According to the Food Safety Department, the inspectors found that the establishment was preparing mayonnaise using raw eggs, despite a ban imposed by the Government of Telangana. The officials discarded around 1 kg of mayonnaise prepared using this illegal method.

Other violations included the use of synthetic food colors in food preparation, which is prohibited under FSSAI norms.

The inspectors also found nearly 15 kg of marinated raw chicken stored in unhygienic conditions inside a refrigerator for more than a week. The storage space was rusty and had visible blood stains.

The task force further detected a cockroach infestation in the eatery’s refrigerator and kitchen. Cockroaches were also found on electric pipes, switchboards, and among raw materials in the food preparation area.

Additionally, the cooking staff was found to be reusing cooking oil multiple times. No hygiene measures were observed in the kitchen, and the dustbins were left uncovered.

The facility also failed to provide a pest control certification, medical records for food handlers, and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) documents.