Former BRS ministers eye LS tickets after drubbing in assembly polls

Hyderabad : The former ministers, who had tasted defeat in the recently held Assembly electionsare now eyeing the Lok Sabha berth from Mahabubnagar and the names of V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy were doing rounds for the Palamuru segment.

Sources said that the senior party leaders were keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the lines of the Congress and BJP leaders, who had done similar things in the past. The Congress leaders like A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay had lost during the Assembly elections in 2018 but they won in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months later.

The BRS party has a sitting MP from Mahabubnagar M Srinivas Reddy. The party had faced a setback in the recently held Assembly election as it lost in all the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency. Now, former minister V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy were eyeing for this seat. Sources said that the leaders have conveyed their message to the party leadership. Once the party gives the nod, they would be starting their campaign in the constituency, the BRS sources said.

The Mahabubnagar seat has been important for the BRS as it has won for three times from here including in 2009, 2014 and 2019. This is the seat from where the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao was MP when the Parliament passed the Telangana Bill.

Former minister Srinivas Goud during a press conference said that the party chief KCR would think and decide on the candidate of the party for Lok Sabha segment. He also said that the party leaders will have to accept the decision of the high command once a decision is made. He also said that the party would strive to win the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Earlier in the meeting, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged nexus between the Congress and BJP. He gave a call to the party leaders to spread the message that Congress had colluded with BJP. “While Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy have said (Narendra) Modi and (Gautam) Adani were same and the money looted by Adani are being diverted to PM Modi but now they have entered into an agreement with Adani,” said Rao, alleging the CM was working as per the directions of BJP leaders. He predicted the people would revolt against the Congress party within six months.