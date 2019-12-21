Former bureaucrat hailed for services to Girijans

Saifabad: State Water Resources Development Corporation chairman Prakash on Friday described the late director, Kamala Manohar Rao of Girijan Welfare as a great man who brought light into the lives of girijans.

He was speaking at the anniversary of Manohar Rao organised by the latter's family members. former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, BC Commission chairman B S Ramulu, Asifabad ZP chairperson Koma Lakshmi were among those present.

The speakers praised Rao for his service activities right from his OU student days, which brought laurels from the Nizam, and for ushering in reforms to benefit girijans of Adilabad district. They said Rao was known in 1947 for understanding the language of girijans/Gonds and becoming aware of their problems.

'The Nizam and many State chief ministers had implemented Rao's reports on promoting the cultural and behavioural practices and development of girijans,'the speakers recalled. A book on Rao was released on the occasion. The Manohar Rao Puraskaram was presented to Kathi Mallayya for his research on nomadic tribes.