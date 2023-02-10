Formula E World Championship in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack next to Hussain Sagar Lake will host the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event on Saturday. The 2.8-km track in Hyderabad will host the first-ever Formula E race in India with a total of 18 turns.



The grandstand capacity will be roughly 20,000 people, with tickets separated into four groups. The grandstand, which costs Rs 1,000, and the Charged Grandstand, which costs Rs 4,000, are both sold out. Tickets for the Premium Grandstand, which costs Rs 7,000, and the Ace Grandstand, which costs Rs 10,500, are still available. An Ace Lounge package is also available for Rs 1.25 lakh. Formula E and other motorsports differ greatly from one another in terms of the cars used. The cars used in the Formula E race are electric and powered by a 250kW battery. Up to 280 km/h is the top speed they can go.

In addition, the cars make just 80 decibels of noise when racing at top speed. These vehicles are built to withstand the duration of the race in all kinds of weather and use hybrid tyres. For the first time ever, the Formula E grid will feature the McLaren and Maserati cars. They will be placed against 11 other teams and 22 drivers in the Formula E race, including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra. In addition to this, an Allianz Fan Village will include a range of events, including exhibits from companies like Mahindra and Formula E.