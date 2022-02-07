Forum formed to ensure growth of northern Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With many of the northern parts of the city lacking basic amenities, an organisation, North Hyderabad Development Forum (NHDF), has been formed by the like-minded residents of north Hyderabad to elevate the quality of public dialogue and encourage citizen participation in the development of northern part of the city.

"There are residential welfare associations in every colony to solve the issues pertaining to the colony. But beyond colonies, there are multiple issues like national highways, traffic snarls and others that need to be worked upon for the holistic development of northern part of the city. We will try to connect with various people from several localities and based on the issues, we will raise them with municipalities concerned to solve it," said Rohith Vakrala, a member of NHDF.

"NHDF will work on issues faced by citizens in northern part of Hyderabad with concerned administrative units and public representatives. The Forum will organise awareness campaigns and work as a catalyst in bringing substantive change by involving the members of the civil society. Already, 45 members are part of the organisation," said Sirisha Aditya, president of the Forum.