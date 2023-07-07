  • Menu
Four day Higher Air Command course concludes at OU

Hyderabad: The four days Higher Air Command Course on Research Methodology Capsule concluded on Thursday at Arts College, Osmania University.

43 officers from the combined services of the Air Force, Army, and Navy participated in the course. These officers are pursuing their Masters in International Relations from Osmania University. During the four-day course on research methodology, they were exposed to various nuances of research that will facilitate their research pursuits.

Prof K Stevenson, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences urged the members to take the inputs to the next level and to produce quality research output and also urged the participants to focus on converting their research into publications, as there is a huge dearth of material relevant to Indian conditions.

