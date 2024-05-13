Live
63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Police Commissioner visited critical polling centres
Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt visited the critical polling stations in the context of Lok Sabha elections.
Y.V.Palem, Teldarupalli, Pindiprolu, Kachirajugudem under Khammam Rural Division, Ramanagutta in Khammam City, SR& BGNR College, Wyra.
The Police Commissioner visited several polling centers under Enkuru Police Stations and inspected the police arrangements. Talked to the polling officials about the facilities provided to the voters. Votersare advised to vote in order without any difficulty. The police personnel were instructed to allow the voters to enter the polling booth systematically. Also, those who have voted should be sent out without waiting in the polling stations. Similarly, the police personnel were instructed to park the vehicles of the voters within 100 meters of the polling station and to take all necessary measures to avoid disturbing the people coming and going to the polling stations.
He wants to complete the electoral process successfully without any room for mistakes in accordance with the election guidelines.