Four, including minor, held for brutal murder

Hyderabad: A brutal murder stunned Hyderabad when four individuals, including a 16-year-old minor, brutally murdered a man and dumped his body in the Nacharam Industrial Area. The victim, Murali Krishna, 45, a factory worker and resident of Kalyanipuram, Uppal.

According to police, the group picked up the victim near LB Nagar and proceeded towards Uppal. While having tiffin near NGRI, a dispute erupted, which escalated into a murder. The accused then moved the victim to a secluded area in the Industrial Area, Nacharam, where he was assaulted with a knife and killed. Later, the group attempted to destroy and conceal evidence, including the knife and blood-stained clothes.

Murali Krishna was burned with cigarette butts, stabbed multiple times, and assaulted for nearly two hours before being abandoned near Nacharam Industrial Area.

Despite managing to escape briefly, Murali Krishna succumbed to his injuries. The Nacharam police arrested Mohammad Junaid (18), Sheikh Saifuddin (18), Ponna Manikanta (21), and a minor (16) from Mallapur early on November 4 after swift investigations.

The accused confessed to the crime during questioning. The case is under investigation for murder and destruction of evidence. Police assured swift justice to the victim’s family and urged the public to cooperate in reporting suspicious activities.