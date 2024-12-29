Live
Just In
Four Pubs in Jubilee Hills Denied Permission by Police
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have denied permission to four prominent pubs in Jubilee Hills, citing past disturbances and cases registered against them. The pubs, including Hot Cup, Amnesia, Brand Way, and Baby Land, have been restricted from operating due to their involvement in previous incidents of disorder.
Authorities stated that these pubs had been hotspots for several disputes and legal issues in the past, leading to the decision to impose strict restrictions. The police emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and ensuring that such establishments adhere to legal and ethical standards.
Jubilee Hills, known for its bustling nightlife, has seen increased scrutiny from law enforcement to curb unlawful activities and disturbances in the area. The police's firm action is seen as a step toward creating a safer environment for the city's residents.
Further investigations and monitoring of similar establishments in the area are likely to continue, with the authorities urging pub owners to comply with regulations to avoid such consequences.