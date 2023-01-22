Fourth She Shuttle for women workers flagged off

Hyderabad: Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in collaboration with Cyberabad Police flagged off fourth She Shuttle for pharma and manufacturing sector at Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd at Dhulapally road on Saturday.

This shuttle bus is sponsored by Rama Subba Reddy, managing director of Vestro Solvents. It is the 4th She shuttle for pharma sector. The She Shuttle will ply from Balanagar to Bowenpally via Dhulpally. The route will facilitate all working women in the Jeedimetla and Balanagar industrial zones to utilise the She Shuttle services.

The latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers and a free ride what makes 'She Shuttle' a dream transport for many women working in industrial zones.

Employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE Shuttles which will give another shot of confidence to women passengers and they need not to spend time waiting for the SHE Shuttle at the bus stops.

The She Shuttle has been a big success in the IT corridor. Apart from this, there are 3 SHE Shuttles of SCSC running in Hyderabad.

SHE Shuttles continuously run in circular fashion, for the benefit of women employees.

Rama Subba Reddy, Managing Director of Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd said, "As Vestro has grown over last 20 years ,it is our responsibility to do something for society as there are many offices and factories in and around Dhulapally where lots of women are employed but daily they struggle to commute and also many women hesitate to work over here, as there is no proper transport available. So what I thought there should be a change so opted SHE Shuttle service which is ideal and safe for women. As the Telangana government along with police department has launched free SHE Shuttle service for women in Hyderabad and in this kind initiative I have joined my hands by initiating the same kind of service."

"Also in coming days I have planned to setup a mobile clinic van at Dhulapally to provide proper treatment to the women very soon. This project will fulfill basic medical needs for women residing over here," he added.

G Sandeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar, said ,"With the introduction of the SHE Shuttle in Jeedimetla and Dhulapally areas, a safe environment is ensured for working women who commute in these routes".

Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC, said, "SCSC is very happy to launch the 4th She Shuttle in the pharma and manufacturing zone. We want to ensure a safe and secure eco system for every working employee."