Live
- Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam
- Senior Executive Fired for Public Humiliation of Junior Employee — Company Hiring Respectful Leader
- Central team inspects sewage treatment plant
- Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 24 to Oct 2
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
- The U.S. to enact 35% tariff on Canadian goods beginning this August, per Trump policy
- Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action
- Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
Free career counselling session tomorrow
Hyderabad: Indian Christian Journalists’ Collective (ICJC) in association with Unicorpus Health Foundation is jointly organising a career counselling...
Hyderabad: Indian Christian Journalists’ Collective (ICJC) in association with Unicorpus Health Foundation is jointly organising a career counselling programme on July 12 for students aspiring to join engineering, medicine and allied courses.
ICJC President Prof K. Stevenson in a release said the programme was free for and would be conducted at CSI Institute of Technology, SD Road, Secunderabad, and will have parallel sessions for engineering and medicine stream aspirants from 10 am onwards.
Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Mechanical Engineering professor from University College of Engineering, Osmania University along with Prof S. Viswanadha Raju, Principal of JNTUH College of Engineering, Jagtial, Ar. P. Sri Sita Laxmi, Associate Professor, CSIIT Department of Architecture and Planning and Manassesh John Wesley, Founder, Kareerkindle will address the engineering stream aspirants.
Dr. Samson Sujith Kumar and Dr. Shilpa Gaddam of Unicorpus Health Foundation and Dr. J. Suresh, Professor, Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Agricultural College, Sircilla PJTS Agriculture University will interact with the students.