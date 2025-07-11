Free career counselling session tomorrow

Hyderabad: Indian Christian Journalists’ Collective (ICJC) in association with Unicorpus Health Foundation is jointly organising a career counselling programme on July 12 for students aspiring to join engineering, medicine and allied courses.

ICJC President Prof K. Stevenson in a release said the programme was free for and would be conducted at CSI Institute of Technology, SD Road, Secunderabad, and will have parallel sessions for engineering and medicine stream aspirants from 10 am onwards.

Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Mechanical Engineering professor from University College of Engineering, Osmania University along with Prof S. Viswanadha Raju, Principal of JNTUH College of Engineering, Jagtial, Ar. P. Sri Sita Laxmi, Associate Professor, CSIIT Department of Architecture and Planning and Manassesh John Wesley, Founder, Kareerkindle will address the engineering stream aspirants.

Dr. Samson Sujith Kumar and Dr. Shilpa Gaddam of Unicorpus Health Foundation and Dr. J. Suresh, Professor, Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Agricultural College, Sircilla PJTS Agriculture University will interact with the students.