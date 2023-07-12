Free electricity to farmers row: Kavitha slams Revanth’s comments

Hyderabad: TPCC president's comments on farmers that they do not need 24-hour free electricity has stirred up a row. BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has reacted on these comments.



Responding through Twitter, she asked what is the problem for any political party if 24 hours free electricity is given to farmers. She said that the comments made by the TPCC president that 3 hours of free electricity supply to agriculture was enough was irresponsible.





How can any political party have a problem with 24 hours supply of free electricity to the farmers?



Shocked to hear from TPCC that Congress wants farmers to have only 3 hours of electricity. Sri @rahulgandhi ji just because you and the Congress Party have not been able to… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 12, 2023





She criticized that they (Congress) are not able to provide 24-hour free electricity to the farmers in any state where the Congress is in power. Why do you want to do injustice to Telangana farmers, she asked a direct question to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She said that BRS will protect the interests of farmers in any situation. She also said that BRS stands by every single farmer.