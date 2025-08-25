Free Ganesh idols distributed at Barkatpura

Hyderabad: The BJP Hyderabad Central District treasurer A Suryaprakash Singh on Monday distributed 5-foot tall Lord Ganesh idols to the young devotees for free at Barkatpura Chaman.

The BJP Hyderabad Central District Treasurer gave away Ganesh idols to the residents of apartments, colonies and slums in Barkatpura. BJP Leader N Gautam Rao said that the government should cooperate to ensure that Ganesh Utsav is held in a peaceful atmosphere in Bhagyanagar. He said that Ganesh Utsav in Bhagyanagar had a special place in the country.

The state government and the police department should cooperate with the organizers of the festival to celebrate these festivals peacefully. Five people died in Ramanthapur, one in Amberpet, and two in Bandlaguda in the recent electrical accidents in the city. Keeping this in mind, the authorities should take strong measures to prevent the accidents from recurring. The electricity department officials should refrain from making irresponsible statements and take action on a war footing to prevent electrical accidents. The police should not trouble the organizers of the festival in the name of restrictions, he said.

Similarly, the roads in the city have been damaged due to the recent rains. In the wake of Ganesh festival, the GHMC should take action on a war footing to immediately repair the roads in the city. The work on the completely destroyed roads in the city should be started and the festivals should not be hampered. The organizers of the festival should give high priority to spiritual programs in the mandapams on the occasion of the Ganesh festival and everyone should work hard to show the glory of Bhagyanagar to the world.

Senior BJP leader Gautam Rao was the chief guest at this event. Organizing Committee member A. Ashish Raj Singh, BJP Kacheguda Division President T Balveer, leaders Sheer Sagar, Sunil, SS Ramu, Satyender Singh and others participated in this event.