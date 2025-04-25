Free traffic awareness camp for kids from May 5

Hyderabad: In a bid to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules among children, the Hyderabad traffic police, in association with Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Pvt Ltd, is organising a free summer camp for children at the Traffic Training Institute, in Goshamahal.

The camp, scheduled from May 5 to 10, will be held daily from 9:30 am to 12 pm. It is open to boys and girls who have completed 6th standard up to those appearing for 10th standard at the Traffic Training Institute in Goshamahal.

The training will include traffic awareness and safety, self-defense, dance and music, painting and cartoons, improving handwriting, and personality development.

According to the police, the registration for the camp will start from April 25 with limited seats available. Interested children and their parents are requested to register at the earliest by contacting the Liaison Officer G Harish, Inspector of Police, Traffic Training Institute at 8712660655 / 9848063345.