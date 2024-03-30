French Ambassador visits Hyderabad metro rail facilities

Hyderabad: Dr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, along with the French delegation, visited the metro rail Operations Control Centre (OCC).

During their visit, the Ambassador and his team were taken on an in-depth tour of the Hyderabad metro rail's crown jewel, the state-of-the-art OCC. This central hub serves as the brain of the entire network, overseeing train movement, passenger safety, and real-time system management. Also, L&TMRHL and Keolis Hyderabad, the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) partner for the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), gave insightful presentations on the diverse facets of HMR. The presentations served as a window into the network's state-of-the-art technology, operational excellence, and commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou expressed his admiration for the Hyderabad metro rail and said, “It is a shining example of innovation and technological advancement in urban transportation.”

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, highlighted the potential for future partnerships. This visit ignites a spark for future collaboration, aiming to exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for sustainable urban mobility.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “This visit emphasises the growing international recognition of the Hyderabad metro rail's control centre as a testament to its technological prowess. Such visits always encourage valued cooperation and association.