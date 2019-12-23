Friendly match for residents in Begumpet

A cricket match was held by Uma Nagar Welfare Association at Ace Tennis Academy grounds in Begumpet on Sunday. The teams comprising residents from the six streets participated in the tournament.

Players from Streets 1,2 & 3 formed Blue Team and those from Streets 4, 5 & 6 formed the Red Team. The match ended up in a tie. Prizes were distributed to best batsman, bowler and fielder. President of the association Manohar Sharma presided over the prize proceedings.