FTCCI biz facilitation centre set up at GHIAL 

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) has become more business-friendly as Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has set up its Business Facilitation Center at its terminal.

The new centre was inaugurated by JS Chandrasekhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, in the presence of G Seetharam Reddy, Addl. Director General, DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade), Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, and Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI. FTCCI actively helps industry and government in promoting economic growth and cross-border trade through its various programmes and initiatives.

Now the exporters and cargo agents can get the 'Certificate of Origin' right at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal, thus saving a lot of travel time. The centre will also offer Visa Recommender Letters for overseas travel for business promotion. GHAC flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr Reddy's during this event.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo also flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr Reddy's under 15-25 deg. centigrade.

With the introduction of Cool Dolly, the Mobile Refrigeration Unit for airside transportation, the temperature integrity can be maintained at the Airside Apron while the Export Goods wait for the aircraft. This will prevent any temperature excursions and thus maintain the efficacy of the goods.