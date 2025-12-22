Future leaders shine at Vikasit Bharat PPT challenge

Hyderabad: As a key part of the National Youth Festival celebrations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recently organised a two-day Vikasit Bharat PPT Challenge at the Vivekananda Degree College in Vidyanagar. The competition aimed to provide a platform for young men and women to articulate their vision for a developed India.

Dr Sonibala Devi, Director of the Telangana State Youth Services Department, explained that the selection followed a rigorous three-stage process. The journey began with a digital nationwide quiz, followed by an essay competition on 10 thematic topics for high-merit scorers. The final stage, the PPT Challenge, was conducted on 19 and 20 December with the support of the State Department of Youth Services.

Out of the initial pool, 529 participants were shortlisted to present their vision decks before a 20-member jury comprising expert teachers. The jury evaluated the entries based on innovation, clarity, and the feasibility of the ideas presented.

“The selected participants were moderated by Bisati Bharat from the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Those who showcased exceptional talent have been chosen to represent the state at the National Youth Festival in New Delhi, scheduled from 10 to 12 January 2026,” stated Dr Sonibala.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including SETWIN Managing Director K Venugopal Rao, Vivekananda Degree College Principal Dr K Prabhu, and senior officials from the Youth Services department. The initiative is part of a broader effort to engage one lakh non-political youth in nation-building and policy dialogue.