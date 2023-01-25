Future looks bright for playback singers: SP Sailaja

Hyderabad: Thanks to the prestigious 'Golden Globe' Award for the 'Natu Natu' Song, the future looks bright for playback singers as they would be getting more opportunities in future, says famous singer and sister of the late SP Balasubramaniam, SP Sailaja.

Speaking to The Hans India in an interview, Sailaja talked about the prospects of young singers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship. On the idea of hosting a championship with past singers, she said generally participants tend to get lethargic after completion of a competition.

"The championship is the right opportunity for them to set their mindset that winning is not the end, but the beginning of a new challenge. In this competition, cream of the winners is taken; they are being made to compete against one another. This is a new trend; it will not be going in one way, she said.

On challenges to select the best of the bests, Sailaja said definitely the judgment is not going to be easy. "We can also learn so much by judging them as talent is split into four groups and none is lesser to anyone," she remarked. She said there would be mentors to make them sing perfectly.

Sailaja said the recognition of singers like getting the Golden Globe Award and being nominated for Oscars will do a lot good for the young singers. Some of these singers are already stars in their field. Some music directors feel that these singers sang better than the original; hence they are getting good opportunities in films, she said, adding these singes would get more opportunities in different languages.

Some singers from the past programmes have formed themselves as a group and continuing as a band holding stage shows. "It is a proud moment for all. I was very happy for Keeravani Sir and his team for the award," said Sailaja.

On remuneration not matching that of the star cast, she said these days everything has become a package. "There is a package for the music director, the singers, chorus. They adjust the payments. She said the content in the movie may not have an impact on singers. Ten years ago this would have been an issue, but not now with many opportunities, like having stage shows with group bands, she said.