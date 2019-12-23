Gajularamaram: Sewage overflow at Adarsh Nagar
Gajularamaram: Overflow of sewage has become a common sight in Adarsh Nagar, Gajularamaram. It has been causing unpleasantness to the locals travelling from this area. It also has become a challenge for the locals over here to deal with it every day.
Due to extensive water-logging, mosquito menace has increased in this area and also foul smell emanating from it has become unbearable," said Ram, a local. The officials must take up this perennial problem and chalk out a proper plan to improve the drainage system in this area, plead the residents.
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT