GAM-2023: 4 MoUs signed with industry giants; scholarships worth Rs 8 lakh instituted

Hyderabad: Industry leaders and alumni of Osmania University participating in the Academia-Inustry Linkage on Wednesday, the concluding day, deliberated on the mismatch in the skill sets of students and industry. They called upon the varsity to take steps for augmenting the linkages through an internship, faculty engagement, and placement.

For this, one suggested setting up a proper institutional mechanism to follow up on the proposed ties. Participants veered about the idea of enhancing the brand Osmania.

The second technical session involved former vice-chancellors from, past to present of OU and varsities across the State. The session, moderated by Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, deliberated on future challenges of education, role of alumni and need to connect and re-connect. There was an outpouring of emotions and nostalgia recollecting their journey from student days to vice-chancellorship.

Professors Bhagyanarayan, Tirupati Rao, S Satyanarayana, Ramachandram, Ishan Rao, S Mallesham, Ravinder Gupta, Sita Ramaraju, Suleman Siddiqui, B Jagadeeshwar Rao, V Venkat Ramana, R. Limbadri and D Ravinder, spoke.

In the forenoon, the alumni visited the respective departments and interacted with the faculty and students. Besides, each department conducted alumni meet and stressed the importance of studying literature at a meeting organised under the aegis of the Osmania Foundation. Former Telangana Sahitya Academy chairann Dr. Nandini Siddha Reddy asked not to give into the popular notions that studying Telugu literature would not help in getting jobs. He suggested study of Telugu literature with passion and find ways to make a career. Prof V Nityananda Rao said learning literature would help discipline oneself; a disciplined lifestyle would make a person successful in life.

The Department of English successfully conducted Global Alumni Meet - 2023. Prominent alumni such as Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages University; Prof. Gopal Rao, former principal, Nizam College, and head, Department of English; Prof. Rama Nair, Prof. Y L Srinivas, former heads, Department of English; Prof. Laxminarayana, Prof, Venkatrajaiah, who worked as professors, visited the department. Prof. Suresh Kumar donated Rs. 1 lakh to the department.

Students of the first and second years performed a skit, recited poems written by themselves and notable poets, and monologues, and sang songs using musical instruments, keyboard, guitar, clap box.

Students decorated the department with literary content in most innovative ways by taking different themes such as Indian writing in English, English language teaching, film and literature, gender studies.

The Departments of Education, Political Science, College of Law, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and others conducted the alumni meetings at department level. Students and faculty extend a warm welcome to the alumni.

Four MoUs were signed at OU for encouraging innovation. The Osmania Foundation and T-hub agreed to share resources to further strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the university. The agreement was signed by Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-hub. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) came forward to help connect OU with all Eastern and Southern African universities, increase the footfall of African countries and faculty exchange programmes. A MoU was signed by AVN Reddy, chairman, India COMESA. Two US-based companies, Emagia Corporation and Tal Technologies, too came forward to inculcate and strengthen social entrepreneurship and encourage AI and ML training. All MoUs were signed by Prof D. Ravinder, OU Vice-Chancellor and CMD, Osmania Foundation, in presence of all directors of the board.