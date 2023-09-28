Ganesh Laddu fetches Rs 1.20 crore in Hyderabad

It is the auction time for the devine Ganesh laddus at a whopping price in Hyderabad. Surprising all, the famous Ganesh Laddu at posh Richmond villas in Bandlaguda area fetched Rs 1.20 crore in the auction. It could be the highest auction for Ganesh Laddu anywhere in Telangana state this year.

Last year also, a prospective devotee bought the laddu at Rs 60 lakh in the auction and Rs Rs 41 lakh in 2021.

My Home Bhooja laddu was also sold out at a staggering price of Rs 25.50 lakh. Local resident Chiranjeevi Goud won the laddu in the auction conducted before the immersion of Ganesh idol.