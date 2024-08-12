Live
- 80 kids take part in ‘LuLu Little Games’ inspired by the Olympics
- Why middle-aged radicalisation in UK
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2024
- Minor Qutub Shahi tombs cry for ASI, Wakf Board attention
- Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities
- SCR to divert a few trains
- CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow
- ‘Vaktha’ worth attending to ensure transformation
- Rs 21 cr donated to SV Pranadana Trust
- CM secures over Rs 31K cr investment commitments that bring 31K new jobs
Just In
Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities
In view of the upcoming Ganesh festivities and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Mythri and the peace committee conducted a meeting and discussed the peaceful celebrations of two important festivals.
Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Ganesh festivities and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Mythri and the peace committee conducted a meeting and discussed the peaceful celebrations of two important festivals.
The meeting was held on Sunday at Kulsumpura in the South West zone. DCP South West Zone G Chandra Mohan, ACP Kulsumpura Mohd Munawar, and division inspectors also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the police along with the Mythri peace committee members discussed peaceful celebrations, and they were asked to take up meetings with the community leaders for the same. Chandra Mohan emphasised the importance of CCTV cameras to prevent offences and asked to install them at various places.
Later, the committee members were appreciated for their cooperation in the peaceful conclusion of the Bonalu and Moharram processions, which were held recently.