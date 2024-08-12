Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Ganesh festivities and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Mythri and the peace committee conducted a meeting and discussed the peaceful celebrations of two important festivals.

The meeting was held on Sunday at Kulsumpura in the South West zone. DCP South West Zone G Chandra Mohan, ACP Kulsumpura Mohd Munawar, and division inspectors also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the police along with the Mythri peace committee members discussed peaceful celebrations, and they were asked to take up meetings with the community leaders for the same. Chandra Mohan emphasised the importance of CCTV cameras to prevent offences and asked to install them at various places.

Later, the committee members were appreciated for their cooperation in the peaceful conclusion of the Bonalu and Moharram processions, which were held recently.