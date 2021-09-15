'Ganesh' yet to clear hurdle as govt readies to move Supreme Court today

Hyderabad: Suspense still continues over immersion of Ganesh idols in Tank Bund as the State government on Tuesday said that it would file a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday whereas the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has declared that they would take up immersion in Tank Bund only and if the police stop them, they would place the idols on roads.

A meeting of ministers and the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi was held here on Tuesday. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government was filing a special leave petition in Supreme Court on the High Court orders and it is likely to come up for hearing in a day's time. Along with this the government is making arrangements for immersion of idols in different lakes in the city as per the directions of the High Court. On the declaration of Samithi that they would immerse idols in Tank Bund itself, the Minister said that it was the opinion of the Samithi. "Hyderabad has a special place in terms of Ganesh festival and the government has made arrangements," said Srinivas Yadav. However, the Samithi leaders said that they would take up immersion of idols at Tank Bund only. Samithi leaders said that the court has not given orders to the devotees and the orders are meant to government. "Neither the court nor the government has the right to take away our rights. We will take up immersion at Tank Bund only. Still there is time for immersion, Lord Ganesh is known for removing obstacles. The court has also not said that immersion should not be taken up," said Samithi General Secretary Bhagwanth Rao. The Samithi leaders said that as per the Constitution freedom of faith, freedom of religion and customs are included as fundamental rights and based on these customs immersion of idols is done in the water bodies. The government should take the responsibility and show the way out, said the Samithi leaders. "Because of the officials not presenting facts before the Court, problems have come up for the government and Ganesh pandal organisers," said Bhagwanth Rao.

The Samithi leaders said that there were different options even if an adverse decision comes up from the Supreme Court. "In the past there were many cases in which Supreme Court orders were set aside. The cases of Shah Bano, Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Kerala are the examples where the beliefs were given importance," said a Samithi leader who did not want to be quoted.