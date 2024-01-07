Gang supplying bank accounts to fraudsters in Dubai busted

Hyderabad: The City Police has arrested three persons including two women, who supplied bank accounts to Dubai based gang of e-fraudsters who duped people on pretext of online trading.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ronak Tanna, a resident of Goa, Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi of Mumbai. Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said that the three arrested persons had provided bank accounts to some persons who were staying in Dubai and earned a commission between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the job. “The accounts were used by the e-fraudsters in Dubai to cheat the victims and collect the money on pretext of online trading. The accused helped the fraudsters by providing 95 bank accounts and most of the accounts were used once or twice only by them, he said.

The fraud network came to light after a man lost Rs. 3.16 crore to them. A total of 83 cases were registered against the network across the country. “A thorough probe will be conducted to ascertain the role of other persons in the fraud and identify where the money illegally obtained by them was used,” said the Commissioner. He appealed to the public not to believe in messages of online trading received from unknown numbers and not to become victims to the trading fraud networks.