Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is essence of Telangana: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Sahitya Dinotsavam, a literary celebration, is currently underway across the state as a highlight of the Telangana Decade Celebrations. On Sunday, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud and Minister Mahmood Ali actively participated in the Telangana Sahitya Day and Kavi Sammelanam held at Ravindra Bharati.

The event provided an opportunity to honour Urdu and Telugu poets, acknowledging their valuable contributions. Minister Srinivas Goud announced that distinguished state-level awards will be bestowed upon poets from all 33 districts, a testament to their literary prowess. These awards will be presented in the near future. It was highlighted that the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb, which embodies the cultural harmony of Telangana, holds great significance.

Minister Srinivas Goud expressed his disappointment with the previous governments, criticizing their self-centred politics that deceived the people. He emphasized the provision of quality education in Residential Schools, demonstrating the government's commitment to empowering the youth.

As part of the decade celebrations, Sahitya Day is being commemorated throughout the state, forming poet associations in every district. These associations aim to showcase the rich literary heritage of Telangana and acknowledge the progress made by the region. In this regard, poetry competitions will be conducted at the district and state levels, honouring the winners with well-deserved prizes.