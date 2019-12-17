Garbage dumped at Oliphant rail bridge
Secunderabad: Commuters and locals are severely inconvenienced while travelling from Oliphant rail bridge, as the road is strewn with garbage and the stench from it unbearable. Commuters over here have many times complained to the authorities concerned about the unattended garbage but all in vain, ruled Rahul, a local.
