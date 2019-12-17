Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Garbage dumped at Oliphant rail bridge

Garbage dumped at Oliphant rail bridge
Highlights

Commuters and locals are severely inconvenienced while travelling from Oliphant rail bridge, as the road is strewn with garbage and the stench from it...

Secunderabad: Commuters and locals are severely inconvenienced while travelling from Oliphant rail bridge, as the road is strewn with garbage and the stench from it unbearable. Commuters over here have many times complained to the authorities concerned about the unattended garbage but all in vain, ruled Rahul, a local.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top