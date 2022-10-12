Getting cured now is not a costly affair

Nowadays, if a common man with a common cold or fever is visiting a private hospital minimum consultation fee starts from Rs 300 to 500 and in addition to this, the cost of medicines is another burden, so to help the needy and with an aim to provide better medical treatment along with wholesome meal Gangaiah Gari (GG) Charitable Hospital located at Ram Nagar is treating the patients by charging only Rs 1 towards consultation.



This hospital has separate departments for orthopedic, gynecology, pediatric, general physician, general surgeon and dermatology and the hospital is equipped with 50 beds. Along with these, blood and urine tests are conducted. Ultrasound and X-ray units are also available. Apart from this only 50 per cent fee is being charged at the diagnostic centre for all the lab tests. After the doctor's examination, a 40 percent discount is given if medicines are purchased at the pharmacy. The hospital is functioning round the clock and right now only the outpatient ward is functioning, very soon inpatient ward will be starting. Around 18 doctors and 30 nurses are employed over here for providing quality treatment to the patients in two shifts. Around 1800 to 2000 patients are daily visiting the hospital for availing treatment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Gangadhar Gupta, founder and Chairman of GG Charitable Hospital, said, "During covid, I have seen many people suffering and many losing their lives for not getting proper treatment, main reason is that the in private hospitals patients have to pay the huge amount towards consultation fees, medicines and other expenses like blood tests, scanning and X-rays. So with the aim to provide better treatment at an affordable rate, the hospital was constructed in February this year.

He further said a token amount of Rs 1 towards consultation has been charged at the hospital, a box has been set up on the hospital premises, and Rs 1 is been dropped, if anyone wants to donate more than Rs 1 they can and the amount that is been collected is been spent on the development of the hospital. Also if the patient does not have money and visits our hospital for treatment, can avail of the service for free.

Along with treatment also free food is been served to patients and their attendants and they can pay whatever they want to pay after taking the food. At present only the outpatient ward is functioning, very soon inpatient ward will start, as we are waiting for the nod from the state government. Also recently we have launched a scheme, anyone can pay Rs 2000 and celebrate any auspicious events at the hospital building's fourth floor and as a compliment the donor can get a full body checkup, around 59 tests is offered free once a year which is included in this offer, he added.

Sharing about expanding the hospital, he said, in East Godavari, West Godavari and Khammam, over there same kind of Charitable hospital is been built up and also in the city taking a cue from my initiative, in areas that include Bowenpally, Uppal, many likeminded people have taken the initiative to start same kind of hospital.

Naveen , a resident of Begumpet and patients, who have undergone the treatment, said, " that they are being provided with better treatment by only charging Rs 1. I am a gastric patient in my treatment I have spent half of my savings, two months back I came to know about this hospital and I consulted the doctor and availing the treatment from here."

Anil Rao, a resident of Malakpet said, "In my locality, there is no proper health care facility and also private hospital charges are too high, I have heard a lot about this hospital, I have visited the hospital for my son's treatment."