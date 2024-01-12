GHMC bags five awards in Swachh Survekshan

Hyderabad : Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was facilitated with the Swachh Survekshan Award for the year 2023. The corporation received a five-star rating in the ‘All India Clean City’ category and stood ninth in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan.

The award was presented by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi on Thursday. GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) R Upender Reddy, project manager, SBM Soma Bharath and Sanitary Field Assistant (Kapra Circle) Manjula received the award.

MoHUA conducted national level sanitation challenges such as Swachh Survekshan and Garbage Free City (GFC) Star Rating (January 2023 to January 2024), aiming at overall sanitation improvement, and enhanced citizen awareness towards waste management across all 4,355 cities and towns in the country.

Winners of these challenges have been declared on January 4, by the MoHUA and have been felicitated during the Swachh Survekshan 2023 award ceremony. Hyderabad received five awards including ninth clean city in India, five-star rated GFC in India, clean city in Telangana, first five-star rated city in Telangana (Population > 1 lakh) and re-certified as water+ city.

Moreover, a total of four awards were declared as winners for ULBs in Telangana under the prestigious national level challenge. The awards include GHMC - National level category as a cleanest city (Ninth rank) under five-star certification with population category more than one lakh and clean city in Telangana. Gundlapochampally as cleanest city with population category less than one lakh under Zonal Award Category (South zone). Nizampet as cleanest city with population between 25,000 - 50,000 under Zonal Award Category (South zone) and Siddipet as cleanest city with population between 50,000 - 1,00,000 under Zonal Award Category (South zone).

These ULBs have been declared as winners under Swachh Survekshan-2023 assessment was based on 90 parameters covering solid waste management, litter free commercial areas, community level composting, access to toilets, maintenance of PT/CTs, liquid waste management, citizen awareness, citizen engagement and innovations.