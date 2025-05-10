Live
GHMC boss reviews Miss World preps at Gachibowli Stadium
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to implement robust preparations for the upcoming Miss World competitions at Gachibowli Stadium. On Friday, he assessed the arrangements in collaboration with the Zonal Commissioner.
The Commissioner has issued a directive to both zonal and sanitation officials, emphasising the need to prioritise sanitation initiatives. This includes increasing the workforce dedicated to sanitation efforts and establishing consistent measures to uphold cleanliness throughout the area. Furthermore, Karnan has also instructed the Audition Commissioner and the advertisement team to strategically place promotional materials around the stadium. This is aimed at ensuring that the details of the programme are effectively communicated to a broad audience.
The Commissioner was accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Hemanth Sahadev Rao, Advertisement Audition Commissioner Venugopal Reddy, DC Prashanthi and others officers.