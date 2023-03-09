GHMC celebrates Women's Day in a grand manner

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand ceremony was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Wednesday. City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy, and all senior women officers, employees, and sanitary workers participated in this programme.

Mayor said that women have more patience and endurance. She expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing many welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Nutrition Kit, and Aasara pensions, among others. She said that the role of women sanitary workers is very important in keeping Hyderabad neat and clean.

On the occasion of Women's Day, from the women employees working in 30 circles of GHMC, a woman worker from each circle was selected as the best woman worker and was awarded.

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy said on this occasion, honoring women who are accomplished in various fields will help the generations to become conscious. "A new programme called Women's Health is conducted every Tuesday.

All women are advised to take advantage of this programme," she added.

Women employees enthusiastically participated in sports competitions organized on the day.

Prizes were distributed to the winning women employees. Later, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, along with women employees planted saplings in the GHMC premises.