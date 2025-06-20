GHMC chief orders swift action on Durgam Cheruvu drainage issue

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has instructed officials to promptly address the drainage issue at Durgam Cheruvu. On Thursday, the Commissioner inspected the situation alongside the Zonal Commissioner and other relevant officials.

During the inspection, the GHMC Commissioner directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to regularly desilt the sewer lines and take full ownership of their maintenance. This, he stressed, is crucial to prevent sewage overflows onto walking tracks and to eliminate the entry of sewage into the lake, thereby ensuring a clean and hassle free environment for visitors.

He further directed the Executive Engineer of the Lakes division to expedite the diversion of the sewage pipeline. The Raheja CSR team was advised to enhance park amenities to improve the overall aesthetics of the lake area.

During the visit, the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was also reviewed, with a recommendation to conduct NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) water testing in addition to existing third party checks.

The inspection also included a review of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) stormwater drain (SWD) works. Officials were instructed to complete this work by September. The Zonal Commissioner was requested to review the progress weekly and ensure that any issues are addressed promptly.