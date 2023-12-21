  • Menu
GHMC Deputy Floor Leader complains of illegal occupation of roads and parks

Upon the complaint by the residents of Ella Reddy Colony Pawanagiri Colony Lakshmi Bhavani Colony over the encroachments of Link Road, corporator Koppulu Narasimha Reddy examined the road. He said that three-phase HT line has been laid through this road and survey has been done to establish the trunk line underground drainage system for about 12 colonies from this road.



He said that the route map has been sanctioned for laying the line through this road. He asked the GHMC officials to take legal action against them and restore the road immediately and warned that he would demolish the obstructing wall himself if GHMC not responded



Colonists Lakshmi Bhavani Colony President Satyam, Ellareddy Colony President Srinivas, Pawan Giri Colony President Harinath, Naveen Rao, Mohammed Yasin, Kedarnath, Venkata Reddy, Vijay and others participated in this program.




