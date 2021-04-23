GHMC draws 63 micro-containment zones

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases not showing any decline and people refusing to be voluntarily follow the safety norms like wearing masks properly and maintain social justice, GHMC has created 63 micro-containment zones.

According to officials, the zones will be closely monitored by health officials and the entire area will be regularly disinfected to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official said that there will be barricading as it was done during the first wave. Close watch on the movement of the people will be kept lest the corona positive patients may move around freely within the colony spreading the virus. While the entomology wing of the GHMC will regularly spray sodium hypochlorite, health officials will be posted on 24x7 duty to monitor the health conditions of the positive cases.

The areas where micro-containment zones were set up are Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar,

Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Yusufguda, Serilingampally, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Alwal.