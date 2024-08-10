GHMC holds free health camps in vulnerable spots

Hyderabad: To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases during the ongoing monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been organising large-scale free medical camps in disease-prone areas across the city. So far, 175 health camps have been organised, and 191 anti-larva operations have been carried out by the GHMC.

The GHMC, in collaboration with the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, is organising these initiatives. To prevent the spread of mosquitoes and control them, measures such as fogging, releasing oil balls and Gambusia fish in water bodies, and other preventive actions have been implemented. The health camps, which began on August 5, will continue until August 15 across 495 colonies in 108 wards identified as mosquito hotspots.

According to the GHMC, 345 people have been infected with dengue and one with malaria in the identified hotspots. Anti-larva operations have been conducted at about 50 houses where dengue cases were reported to prevent mosquitoes.

The survey identified over 68,434 houses and 43 water stagnation areas. Additionally, anti-larvae operations have been carried out at 24 locations in the Musi River area. The senior official, GHMC said, “A total of 6,151 houses were sprayed where dengue-positive cases were reported. Indoor residual spraying was also done in 118 schools and 12 colleges. 365 oil balls were released in 62 locations and 148 open areas. Additionally, 1,665 Gambusia fish were released at 17 breeding areas in 16 locations.” Moreover, in 4,846 colonies across Greater Hyderabad, the GHMC has collaborated with representatives of the Residents Welfare Association. Four Anti-Larvae Operators (ALOs) have been assigned to each colony to conduct fogging, anti-larvae operations, and door-to-door awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of disease. Additionally, stickers were distributed as part of the Cleanliness-Greenness programme.